DCNG Commanding General Visits Troops Supporting the DC Safe and Beautiful Task Force

U.S. Army Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard, are positioned at locations around the District as part of the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce, Joint Task Force District of Columbia on Aug. 14, 2025. Approximately 800 National Guard service members comprise JTF-DC to support the DC Safe and Beautiful Taskforce. These National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, presence patrols and perimeter control in support of law enforcement. DC Guard Soldiers and Airmen are proud to say, “we live here, we work here, we serve here.”

(U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Tech Sgt. Andrew Enriquez, 113th Wing)