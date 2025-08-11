Sun, Sky, C-17: Charleston local training sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron stand for a photo with family and friends, celebrating the fini flight of two pilots at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. To celebrate their last flight as traditional for all aircrew members, pilots were doused with cold water and sprayed with champagne after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)