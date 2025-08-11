Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sun, Sky, C-17: Charleston local training sortie [Image 16 of 17]

    Sun, Sky, C-17: Charleston local training sortie

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Brendan Djernes and Capt. Daniel Gust, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, react to a surprise shower of cold water at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. To celebrate their last flight as traditional for all aircrew members, pilots were doused with cold water and sprayed with champagne after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 10:33
    Photo ID: 9258805
    VIRIN: 250718-F-SC242-3147
    Resolution: 3858x2567
    Size: 3.86 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sun, Sky, C-17: Charleston local training sortie [Image 17 of 17], by SrA Rachel Pakenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

