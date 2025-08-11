Sun, Sky, C-17: Charleston local training sortie

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Brendan Djernes and Capt. Daniel Gust, 14th Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, react to a surprise shower of cold water at Joint Base Charleston, Charleston South Carolina, 18 July, 2025. To celebrate their last flight as traditional for all aircrew members, pilots were doused with cold water and sprayed with champagne after landing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Pakenas)