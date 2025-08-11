Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3-2CR M4 Qualification [Image 13 of 14]

    3-2CR M4 Qualification

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A range safety noncommissioned officer assigned to Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducts safety checks during qualification range on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The soldiers qualified expert with their weapon systems in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge and Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 06:07
    Photo ID: 9258454
    VIRIN: 250812-A-SD508-1404
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.87 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, 3-2CR M4 Qualification [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Tomas J. Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USArmy
    2CR
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether

