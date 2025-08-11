A range safety noncommissioned officer assigned to Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conducts safety checks during qualification range on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The soldiers qualified expert with their weapon systems in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge and Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2025 06:07
|Photo ID:
|9258454
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-SD508-1404
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, 3-2CR M4 Qualification [Image 14 of 14], by PFC Tomas J. Arce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.