3-2CR M4 Qualification

A U.S. Soldier assigned to Lightning Troop, 3rd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment fires his M4 from the prone unsupported position at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Aug. 12, 2025. The soldiers qualified expert with their weapon systems in preparation for the Expert Infantry Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge and Expert Soldier Badge. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Tomas J. Arce)