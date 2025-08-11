Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz

    GUNSAN, SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz, 8th Maintenance Group lead crew chief, guides a platform while unloading an inert munition at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 15, 2025. Ortiz was chosen as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of August 11-15 for his integral role in reestablishing Kunsan’s integrated combat turnaround program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 02:05
    Photo ID: 9258356
    VIRIN: 250815-F-ST571-1048
    Resolution: 4856x3231
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: GUNSAN, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz
    Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Wolf Pack
    Pride of the Pack
    8th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download