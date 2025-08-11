Pride of the Pack: Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erik Ortiz, 8th Maintenance Group lead crew chief, poses for a photo in front of an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 15, 2025. Ortiz was chosen as the 8th Fighter Wing’s Pride of the Pack for the week of August 11-15 for his integral role in reestablishing Kunsan’s integrated combat turnaround program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)