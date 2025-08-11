121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, affectionately known as “Candy”, from the 121st Air Refueling Wing flies over McClellan Park during exercise Bamboo Eagle, August 8, 2025. Bamboo Eagle is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)