    121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025 [Image 12 of 15]

    121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker, affectionately known as “Candy”, from the 121st Air Refueling Wing flies over McClellan Park during exercise Bamboo Eagle, August 8, 2025. Bamboo Eagle is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 9258290
    VIRIN: 250808-Z-AM303-1003
    Resolution: 2427x1615
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ANG
    KC-135
    air refueling
    BambooEagle
    DLE2025

