    121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025 [Image 5 of 15]

    121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Garland, an aerospace propulsion journeyman with the 121st Maintenance Squadron, 121st Air Refueling Wing, inspects a fuel filter on a KC-135 Stratotanker at McClellan Park during exercise Bamboo Eagle, August 5, 2025. Bamboo Eagle is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mikayla Gibbs)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.15.2025 00:39
    Photo ID: 9258283
    VIRIN: 250805-Z-AM303-2006
    Resolution: 4129x2747
    Size: 5.49 MB
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, 121st ARW participates in Bamboo Eagle 2025 [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Mikayla Gibbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    aircraft maintenance
    Ohio ANG
    BambooEagle
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    DLE2025

