    Shoup conducts vertical replenishment [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Jordan Wyckoff, from Birmingham, Ala., signals to an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC 12), on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a vertical replenishment, August 13. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 20:42
    Photo ID: 9258047
    VIRIN: 250813-N-PV534-1017
    Resolution: 2967x1978
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: US
    Hometown: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    underway
    DDG 86
    CTF70
    CSG-5
    Navy
    VERTREP

