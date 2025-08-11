Shoup conducts vertical replenishment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PHILIPPINE SEA (Aug. 13, 2025) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Austin Becke, left, from Anchorage, Alaska, and Fireman Mosiah Herbert, from Trinidad and Tobago, attach cargo to an MH-60S helicopter, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Twelve (HSC 12), on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) during a vertical replenishment, August 13. Shoup is assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5. The George Washington Carrier Strike Group (GWA CSG) is on patrol in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Armstrong)