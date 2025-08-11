USS Carl Vinson returns from Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250814-N-GC571-1404 SAN DIEGO (Aug. 14, 2025) Sailors man the rails as the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations, Aug. 14, 2025. An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation and overflight, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pablo Chavez)