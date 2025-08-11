Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returns from 9-month deployment

SAN DIEGO – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returned to its homeport of San Diego on Aug. 14, following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 3rd, 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations.



CSG-1 conducted a wide range of missions while operating in the Western Pacific and the Middle East, to include freedom of navigation operations, multinational exercises with U.S. allies and partners, and combat operations in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



“Our Sailors’ dedication and hard work over nearly nine months was vital to sustained operations, including combat, protecting our American values of freedom, prosperity and security on the high seas,” said Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, commander of CSG-1. “I am immensely proud of every member of our team who professionally executed the mission and will now be able to reunite and spend well-earned time with family and friends.”



In February, the Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group (VINCSG) operated in the Philippine Sea with the French Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force during Exercise Pacific Steller 2025, maintaining and improving integrated operational capabilities across three large-deck ships and strengthening maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region.



While participating in Exercise Freedom Shield 25, the Carl Vinson and its embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2 conducted air integration training with the U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea (ROK) Air Force, which included variations of the F-35 fifth generation strike fighter aircraft from both nations. This exercise enhanced joint and combined interoperability and underscored the enduring military alliance between the U.S. and ROK.



“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of CVW-2 operated with precision and professionalism, safely executing demanding missions across multiple domains,” said Capt. Eric Bell, commander of CVW-2. “Their skill and teamwork brought adaptability, survivability and lethality to the air wing of the future, demonstrating that warfighting readiness is not just about the advanced platforms, but the people who make them operationally effective.”



Upon entering the USCENTCOM AOR, VINCSG conducted strikes against Iran-backed Houthi targets in Yemen during Operation Rough Rider. These continuous operations degraded Houthi capabilities and disrupted threats to commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.



“Throughout this deployment, the Sailors of America's Favorite aircraft carrier have continually demonstrated remarkable professionalism, grit and teamwork,” said Capt. Joshua Wenker, commanding officer of the Carl Vinson. “From high-profile evolutions to routine operations, their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence ensured the ship remained ready and effective. It’s an honor to return home with such an exceptional crew.”



VINCSG Sailors completed more than 10,000 sorties and 23,000 flight hours, carried out 45 replenishments-at-sea aboard the carrier and sailed over 275,000 nautical miles combined. The ships of VINCSG conducted port visits to Malaysia, Thailand, Republic of Korea and Guam while deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, participating in key leader engagements, community relations projects, sporting events and cultural exchanges.



Notable key leader engagements and visits aboard the Carl Vinson included Gen. Michael Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command; Gen. Xavier T. Brunson, commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea; Vice Adm. George Wikoff, commander, U.S. 5th Fleet; Vice Adm. Fred Kacher, commander, U.S. 7th Fleet; and key leaders from the Philippine Navy, Thai Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Malaysian Navy and U.S. Forces Korea.



VINCSG is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response.



CSG-1 consists of the Carl Vinson, embarked staffs of CSG-1 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1, CVW- 2, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Sterett (DDG 104) and USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110). The William P. Lawrence returned to its homeport of Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on July 9 after a seven-month deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.



CVW-2 is composed of nine squadrons flying the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Super Hornets, EA-18G Growler, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, CMV-22 Osprey and MH-60R/S Sea Hawks.



An integral part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to execute the U.S. Navy's role across the full spectrum of military operations. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from U.S. 3rd Fleet, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/COM-US3rdFleet.

For more news from CSG-1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1.

For more news from CVN 70, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 12:43 Story ID: 545615 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 279 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group returns from 9-month deployment, by LTJG Jack Scypinski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.