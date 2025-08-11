USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250814-N-VD554-1475 CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 14, 2025) Capt. Joshua F. Wenker, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to local media as Vinson arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025. The Carl Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)