Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port [Image 16 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port

    CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Aron Montano 

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    250814-N-VD554-1475 CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 14, 2025) Capt. Joshua F. Wenker, commanding officer of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), speaks to local media as Vinson arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025. The Carl Vinson, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 18:17
    Photo ID: 9257776
    VIRIN: 250814-N-VD554-1475
    Resolution: 5540x3693
    Size: 1.8 MB
    Location: CORONADO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port [Image 16 of 16], by PO1 Aron Montano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    VRM-30 Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port
    USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Welcome Home
    USNavy
    Fly Navy
    ForgedByTheSea
    Navy250

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download