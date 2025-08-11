USS Carl Vinson Returns to Home Port

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250814-N-VD554-1364 CORONADO, Calif. (Aug. 14, 2025) Rear Adm. Amy Bauernschmidt, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, speaks to local media as Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) arrives at Naval Air Station North Island, Calif., Aug. 14, 2025. The Carl Vinson, flagship of CSG-1, returns to its homeport of San Diego following a nine-month deployment to the U.S. 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Aron Montano)