    From Arsenal of Democracy to the dawn of the new world: RIA-JMTC honors the 80th anniversary of V-J Day [Image 3 of 3]

    From Arsenal of Democracy to the dawn of the new world: RIA-JMTC honors the 80th anniversary of V-J Day

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Kendall Swank 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    A gun salute is delivered during a wreath laying ceremony at the Rock Island National Cemetery's "Spirit of 45" event to commemorate the end of World War II.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:45
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
