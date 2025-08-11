From Arsenal of Democracy to the dawn of the new world: RIA-JMTC honors the 80th anniversary of V-J Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Eloy Martinez, Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center commander, and Mr. Roald “Mr. Z” Zvonik, a World War II veteran of the South Pacific campaign, salute during a wreath laying ceremony at the "Spirit of 45" event at Rock Island National Cemetery, commemorating the announcement of Japan's surrender on August 14, 1945. RIA-JMTC develops, manufactures and delivers readiness solutions through conventional and advanced manufacturing processes for the U.S. Army and Department of Defense systems globally.