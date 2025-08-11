NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from Space Delta 15, University of Arizona and The Artemis Group stand together for a group photo at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, University of Arizona’s Senior Vice President for Research and Partnerships, and his team visited NSDC to receive an unclassified mission brief to become more familiar with how U.S. Space Command is utilizing space domain awareness data and opportunities academic partnerships can provide to help close sensor gaps in ex-GEO and beyond. The Artemis Group provides critical government affairs, business development, and strategic advisory services to space and defense companies. Space Delta 15 is the U.S. Space Force’s command and control organization within S4S that is presented to U.S. Space Command to accomplish the NSDC’s Protect and Defend space mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Willaims)