NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships

Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, University of Arizona’s Senior Vice President for Research and Partnerships, left, and U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan M. Bell, Space Delta 15 commander, stand together for a photo at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia and his team visited NSDC to receive an unclassified mission brief to become more familiar with how U.S. Space Command is utilizing space domain awareness data and opportunities academic partnerships can provide to help close sensor gaps in ex-GEO and beyond. Tomás is a member of the permanent task force on nuclear surety, is currently involved in conducting a study on Homeland Defense, and is a parent member of the Defense Science Board (DSB) which advises the Office of the Secretary of Defense on Science and Technology relevant to the security of the nation. DEL 15 is the U.S. Space Force’s command and control organization within S4S that is presented to U.S. Space Command to accomplish the NSDC’s Protect and Defend space mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Willaims)