Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tiana Williams 

    Space Forces Space

    Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, University of Arizona’s Senior Vice President for Research and Partnerships, left, and U.S. Space Force Col. Bryan M. Bell, Space Delta 15 commander, stand together for a photo at the National Space Defense Center on Schriever Space Force Base, Colo., Aug. 13, 2025. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia and his team visited NSDC to receive an unclassified mission brief to become more familiar with how U.S. Space Command is utilizing space domain awareness data and opportunities academic partnerships can provide to help close sensor gaps in ex-GEO and beyond. Tomás is a member of the permanent task force on nuclear surety, is currently involved in conducting a study on Homeland Defense, and is a parent member of the Defense Science Board (DSB) which advises the Office of the Secretary of Defense on Science and Technology relevant to the security of the nation. DEL 15 is the U.S. Space Force’s command and control organization within S4S that is presented to U.S. Space Command to accomplish the NSDC’s Protect and Defend space mission. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tiana Willaims)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 16:34
    Photo ID: 9257549
    VIRIN: 250813-X-IF173-2001
    Resolution: 4716x3144
    Size: 3.45 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships [Image 2 of 2], by Tiana Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships
    NSDC welcomes Arizona’s SVP for Research and Partnerships

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    University of Arizona
    NSDC
    DEL 15
    S4S

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download