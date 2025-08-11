Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    268th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new Commander [Image 13 of 13]

    268th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new Commander

    CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The 268th Security Forces posed for a group photo following the squadron's assumption of command ceremony at Clear Space Force Station, Alaska, July 23, 2025. The ceremony marked the official appointment of Gebhardt as commander of the 268th Security Forces Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:23
    Photo ID: 9257348
    VIRIN: 250723-Z-UF872-1180
    Resolution: 5606x3730
    Size: 12.94 MB
    Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US
    This work, 268th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new Commander [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Assumption of Command
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    268th Security Forces
    Clear Space Force Station
    Commander

