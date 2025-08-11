268th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new Commander

CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, Alaska – The 268th Security Forces Squadron marked a significant milestone with a formal Assumption of Command ceremony, welcoming their new commander, who brings a deep appreciation for the unit’s mission and dedication.



U.S. Air National Guard Col. Randy Saldivar, 168th Mission Support Group commander, presided over the ceremony and passed the squadron guidon to Maj. Jeffrey L. Gebhardt, officially appointing him as a commander of the 268th SFS.



The 268th Security Forces mission is to protect critical national assets, ensuring the security of Clear Space Force Station and its mission to defend the homeland, standing vigilant 24/7, ready to deter, detect, and respond to all threats.



Prior to taking command, Gebhardt served at the National Guard Bureau. During his address, the new commander shared heartfelt remarks, reflecting on the pride and purpose he felt upon arriving at the unit.



“From the moment I arrived, I've been impressed by your professionalism, your diverse experience, and most of all, the camaraderie that defines the 268th,” said Gebhardt. “It's something special, and it doesn't happen by accident.”



Quoting President George W. Bush, the commander emphasized the gravity of the unit’s mission.



"There’s no bigger task than protecting the homeland of our country."



He continued by recognizing the unique responsibility entrusted to the 268th Security Forces.



“Our mission here is unlike any other—not just in the Guard, but across the nation, and amongst all services. Others may say they defend the homeland. You live it, each and every day.”



The commander praised the unwavering commitment and strength of every Airman and Guardian at Clear Space Force Station.



“Every Airman in the 268th, and every Guardian at Clear, shows up daily with quiet strength and unshakable resolve. You arm up, you stand watch, and you do the work that keeps our country safe.”



He acknowledged the impact of their efforts not only on national defense but on the everyday lives of Americans.



“Because of you, those who monitor the skies can do their job. Because of you, families sleep in peace. And I'm proud to stand with you in this vital mission.”



Closing his remarks, Gebhardt spoke to the unity and sense of purpose that bonds the squadron.



“We are more than a team—we're a family. And together, we defend the nation.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:21 Story ID: 545639 Location: CLEAR SPACE FORCE STATION, ALASKA, US Web Views: 26 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 268th Security Forces Squadron welcomes new Commander, by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.