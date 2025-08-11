Under Fire and Under Pressure: 130th FAB Soldiers Master Combat Life Saver Skills

Soldiers with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducted Combat Life Saver (CLS) training during pre-mobilization at Camp McGregor, Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025. Throughout the multi-day course, Soldiers sharpened life-saving skills under pressure, culminating in a high-intensity stress lane and mass casualty exercise designed to simulate battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)
