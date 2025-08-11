Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Under Fire and Under Pressure: 130th FAB Soldiers Master Combat Life Saver Skills [Image 1 of 13]

    Under Fire and Under Pressure: 130th FAB Soldiers Master Combat Life Saver Skills

    FORT BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    Soldiers with the 130th Field Artillery Brigade conducted Combat Life Saver (CLS) training during pre-mobilization at Camp McGregor, Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025. Throughout the multi-day course, Soldiers sharpened life-saving skills under pressure, culminating in a high-intensity stress lane and mass casualty exercise designed to simulate battlefield conditions. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Evan Anderson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Under Fire and Under Pressure: 130th FAB Soldiers Master Combat Life Saver Skills [Image 13 of 13], by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CLS, TCCC, Tourniquet, medical

