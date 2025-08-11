Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MKI Hosts Meet and Greet [Image 3 of 3]

    MKI Hosts Meet and Greet

    PACIFIC OCEAN, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    Captain Jose Arana, commanding officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), right, and Captain Ryan Conole, executive officer of the Makin Island, host a meet and greet with midshipmen in the ship’s classroom, Aug. 7, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 15:03
    Photo ID: 9257287
    VIRIN: 250807-N-TP849-1309
    Resolution: 6015x4010
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MKI Hosts Meet and Greet [Image 3 of 3], by SA Kaitlyn Ratliff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    XO
    Midshipman
    meet and greet
    USN
    MKI
    CO

