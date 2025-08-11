MKI Hosts Meet and Greet

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Captain Ryan Conole, executive officer of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), hosts a meet and greet with midshipmen in the ship’s classroom, Aug. 7, 2025. The Makin Island is currently underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Kaitlyn Ratliff)