    Stay Ready: Life in the 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 5 of 5]

    Stay Ready: Life in the 173rd Airborne Brigade

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Capt. Nicholas Grothouse 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade conduct training. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 08:32
    Photo ID: 9256307
    VIRIN: 250812-A-AO798-9871
    Resolution: 1212x810
    Size: 808.4 KB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stay Ready: Life in the 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Nicholas Grothouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

