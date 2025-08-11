Paratroopers assigned to the 173rd Airborne Brigade prepare for an airborne operation. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army’s contingency response force in Europe, capable of projecting forces to the United States European, Africa and Central Command areas of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2025 08:32
|Photo ID:
|9256303
|VIRIN:
|250812-A-AO798-8543
|Resolution:
|1450x970
|Size:
|751.24 KB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stay Ready: Life in the 173rd Airborne Brigade [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Nicholas Grothouse, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Stay Ready: Life in the 173rd Airborne Brigade
No keywords found.