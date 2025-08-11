Flipping burgers to LRC Wiesbaden’s transportation lead, trusted customer support assistant

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dennis Labee is the lead transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Originally from Nigeria, when Labee first moved to Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2000 he said he was flipping burgers at the food court on Clay Kaserne. Now, he’s a valued team member and local national employee with LRC Wiesbaden and their personal property subject matter expert and trusted customer support assistant. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)