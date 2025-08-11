Flipping burgers to LRC Wiesbaden’s transportation lead, trusted customer support assistant

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    08.14.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Dennis Labee is the lead transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Originally from Nigeria, when Labee first moved to Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2000 he said he was flipping burgers at the food court on Clay Kaserne. Now, he’s a valued team member and local national employee with LRC Wiesbaden and their personal property subject matter expert and trusted customer support assistant. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 03:57
    Photo ID: 9256167
    VIRIN: 250814-A-A4479-1416
    Resolution: 3020x2282
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Hometown: PORT HARCOURT, NG
