Flipping burgers to LRC Wiesbaden’s transportation lead, trusted customer support assistant

Courtesy Photo | Dennis Labee is the lead transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dennis Labee is the lead transportation assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. Originally from Nigeria, when Labee first moved to Wiesbaden, Germany, in 2000 he said he was flipping burgers at the food court on Clay Kaserne. Now, he’s a valued team member and local national employee with LRC Wiesbaden and their personal property subject matter expert and trusted customer support assistant. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – Dennis Labee is originally from Nigeria. When he moved to Central Europe about 25 years ago, his first job was at the food court on Clay Kaserne in Wiesbaden flipping burgers, he said.



After flipping burgers for a couple of years, Labee said he set his spatula down for the last time and started working at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s Furniture Management Office. After 12 years there he then accepted a position with the 6966th Transportation Truck Terminal for a couple of years before coming to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade.



Initially with Logistics Readiness Center Rheinland-Pfalz at the transportation office in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Labee moved back to Wiesbaden about five years ago, and he’s now the lead transportation assistant, personal property subject matter expert, and trusted customer support assistant at Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, 405th AFSB.



“I’m very happy here. It’s a great job, and I wouldn’t trade working in personal property shipping and transportation with LRC Wiesbaden and the 405th AFSB for anything,” said the 50-year-old native of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. “I enjoy helping customers and putting smiles on their faces. Soldiers will come into my office, and often they don't know what to do. But I’m able to assist them, and that's my favorite part of the job.”



Labee handles all the inbound and outbound personal property shipments for Soldiers and Army civilian employees working and living in the USAG Wiesbaden area of responsibility. This includes household goods and unaccompanied baggage shipments. Plus, he provides information and answers questions about privately owned vehicle shipping as well as non-temporary storage and other personal property transportation needs.



“We are the ones who help process all the household goods shipments and make sure everything is good to go. Our customers are always very concerned about their personal items, so we work very hard to make sure all their questions and concerns are addressed and ultimately, they're comfortable. We are an essential part of the whole process,” said Labee, who works with a team of five people at the LRC Wiesbaden Personal Property Processing Office.



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of USAG Wiesbaden.



The 405th AFSB is the premier logistics integrator and synchronizer for U.S. European Command, enabling readiness solutions to ‘Support the Warrior’ by operationalizing U.S. Army Materiel Command capabilities and delivering readiness within the U.S. Army Europe and Africa areas of responsibility at the point of need.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging AMC’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.