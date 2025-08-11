Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week [Image 9 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Naoto Anazawa 

    18th Wing

    Mrs Christine Leuterio, 18th Operations Group activity program coordinator from Angeles City, Philippines. Leuterio was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding Civilian/MLC to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these outstanding personnel to Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.14.2025 00:55
    Photo ID: 9256059
    VIRIN: 250813-F-QQ371-1024
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 1.51 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week [Image 11 of 11], by Naoto Anazawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week
    Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    18th OG
    Naoto Anazawa
    Shogun of the Week
    CIV/MLC of the Week
    Kadena Air Base
    Mrs Christine Leuterio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download