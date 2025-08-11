Mrs Christine Leuterio Shogun of the Week

Mrs Christine Leuterio, 18th Operations Group activity program coordinator from Angeles City, Philippines. Leuterio was selected as the 18th Wing Shogun of the Week at Kadena Air Base, Japan. This program, is an opportunity for outstanding Civilian/MLC to be recognized by KAB leadership as well as showcase these outstanding personnel to Kadena. (U.S. Air Force photo by Naoto Anazawa)
