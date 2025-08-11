DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

House Speaker for the state of Hawaii, Nadine Nakamura and several local representatives visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2025. The purpose of Speaker Nakamura's visit was to learn more about regional security dynamics and opportunities for the State of Hawaii to engage with the region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Indo-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)