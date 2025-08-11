Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura. [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Luke McCall 

    Daniel K Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies

    House Speaker for the state of Hawaii, Nadine Nakamura and several local representatives visited the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Center (DKI APCSS), Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 13, 2025. The purpose of Speaker Nakamura's visit was to learn more about regional security dynamics and opportunities for the State of Hawaii to engage with the region. DKI APCSS is a U.S. Department of Defense institute that addresses regional and global security issues, inviting military and civilian representatives of the United States and Indo-Pacific nations to its comprehensive program of executive education and workshops, both in Hawaii and throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Department of Defense photo by Luke McCall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 22:04
    Photo ID: 9255953
    VIRIN: 250813-D-JY604-3193
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.05 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura. [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Luke McCall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.
    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.
    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.
    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.
    DKI APCSS welcomes Hawaii House Speaker Nadine Nakamura.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    House Speaker
    DKI APCSS
    Hawaii
    Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies Center
    Nadine Nakamura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download