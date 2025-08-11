Col. Jason Book, commander, 403rd Army Field Support Brigade, addresses those in attendance and viewing virtually during the Powerhouse Brigade’s change of command ceremony at Kelly Fitness Center on Camp Walker, South Korea, Aug. 6.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2025 20:21
|Photo ID:
|9255862
|VIRIN:
|250806-O-EW968-8093
|Resolution:
|6124x4083
|Size:
|4.76 MB
|Location:
|CAMP WALKER, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 403rd AFSB commander Col. Henry Brown relinquishes command to Col. Jason Book in change of command ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Hyungbin Ju, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
403rd AFSB commander Col. Henry Brown relinquishes command to Col. Jason Book in change of command ceremony
No keywords found.