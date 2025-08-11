403rd AFSB commander Col. Henry Brown relinquishes command to Col. Jason Book in change of command ceremony

CAMP WALKER, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade welcomed Col. Jason Book and said goodbye to Col. Henry Brown during a change of command ceremony at Kelly Fitness Center here, Aug. 6.



Book comes to the 403rd AFSB from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, where he served as a faculty member at the School of Advanced Military Studies.



Brown’s next assignment will be at the Pentagon in Washington D.C., where he will serve as the chief of force integration, Department of the Army G4/5/7 Directorate.



Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general, Army Sustainment Command, was slated to serve as presiding officer and keynote speaker of the ceremony. After his travel plans from Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, were disrupted en route, Brig. Gen. Jin Pak, commanding general, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command, stepped in.



“So, as you could probably tell, I don't look like Major General Eric Shirley. General Shirley tried every which way to be here, but because of delays beyond his control, he's delayed 24 hours,” Pak said. “Yesterday I was asked to step in, and I have to tell you, that that was the easiest decision I've ever made as the 19th ESC [commanding general], and that’s because I care so much about the 403rd.”



Pak lauded Brown’s leadership as brigade commander.



“A great team reaches its height, its full potential, only with a great leader at its helm, and that's precisely what we've had with Colonel Henry Brown,” Pak said. “His service here has strengthened not just this unit's mission, but the people behind it, and we thank him for his lasting impact and service. His command has been marked by his strategic vision, his collaboration with his teammates and his people. He worked tirelessly to support partners throughout the Indo-Pacific. I'll tell you what, leadership counts, and in Henry's case, it has counted for a lot. Let's give Henry a warm round of applause.”



Pak went on to highlight Book’s experience as he joins the Powerhouse Brigade.



“Today we welcome another seasoned leader whose depth of experience and dedication to service make him uniquely qualified to lead this proud unit,” Pak said. “Colonel Jason Book joins us from Fort Leavenworth, where he shaped future military thinkers as a faculty member for the School of Advanced Military Studies. His strategic insights and operational fluency have been sharpened across his years of experience across commands, continents and combat zones. As we look ahead under new leadership, we pause to recognize the constant that makes all transitions successful, and that's the remarkable workforce of the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade.”



Brown thanked numerous individuals, both past and present, and concluded his command with the following.



“Command is not a sprint, it's a marathon, and every mile has been made possible by the people who ran alongside me or simply encouraged me when I needed it most. To every Soldier, civilian, teammate, partner, mentor, the Japanese and Korean workforce and friends. Thank you for being part of this race,” Brown said. “As I hand off the guidon, I do so with pride, with peace, with deep gratitude. The mission goes on, the standards remain, and the finish line is only the start of the next great journey. Thank you for the past two years. Thank you for what you do each and every day in service to our great nation. I know you will continue to do so with pride, with purpose and in delivering excellence. God bless the 403rd – Powerhouse Six signing out.”



The commander of troops for the ceremony was Maj. Curtis Gibbs, executive officer, 403rd AFSB. Narrating the event was 1st Lt. Jane Yan, plans & operations officer, Support Operations, 403rd AFSB. Providing the invocation was Chaplain (Maj.) Ik J. Moon, command chaplain, 19th ESC. Music for the ceremony was provided by the Eighth Army Band Brass Quintet. The 403rd AFSB Color Guard was led by Command Sgt. Maj. TaJuana S. Nixon, senior enlisted advisor, 403rd AFSB.



The 403rd AFSB falls under ASC, which is located at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois. ASC is a major subordinate command of Army Materiel Command, headquartered at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.



To see Book’s full official biography, go to the 403rd AFSB page on the ASC website: https://www.aschq.army.mil/Units/403rd/

