Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Olen (Chad) Bridges, The Adjutant General, Arkansas National Guard (ARNG), speaks with Sen. Tom Cotton at Little Rock AFB during a visit with 189th Airlift Wing leadership to discuss funding objectives for the 189th AW and ARNG on August 13, 2025. These engagements help maintain strong relationships with state and local representatives and strengthen shared understanding of national security concerns, military operations, and budget needs.