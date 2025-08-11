Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton [Image 2 of 2]

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Olen (Chad) Bridges, The Adjutant General, Arkansas National Guard (ARNG), speaks with Sen. Tom Cotton at Little Rock AFB during a visit with 189th Airlift Wing leadership to discuss funding objectives for the 189th AW and ARNG on August 13, 2025. These engagements help maintain strong relationships with state and local representatives and strengthen shared understanding of national security concerns, military operations, and budget needs.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas National Guard
    189th Airlift Wing
    Herk Nation
    National Guard
    Air National Guard
    C-130

