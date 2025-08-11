Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton

    Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton

    LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    189th Airlift Wing   

    Left to right, Lt. Col. Christopher Wald, 189th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Noel, 189th Maintenance Group, Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 189th Command Chief Master Sgt., Chief Master Sgt. Misty McClean, State Command Chief of the Arkansas Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Olen (Chad) Bridges, The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Col. Jay Geaney, 189th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Kenda Garrett, Director of Staff - Air, Arkansas Joint Force Headquarters, and Lt. Col. Seth Connell, 189th Maintenance Squadron Commander, all pose for a group photo in front of a C-130H at Little Rock AFB on August 13, 2025. Gen. Bridges, 189th AW leadership, and Sen. Cotton met to discuss military operations and budget needs.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 17:22
    Photo ID: 9255569
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-IL406-1001
    Resolution: 7360x4906
    Size: 10.01 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AFB, ARKANSAS, US
    This work, Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton
    Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton

