Arkansas Adjutant General and 189th AW meet with Sen. Cotton

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Left to right, Lt. Col. Christopher Wald, 189th Civil Engineer Squadron Commander, Chief Master Sgt. David Noel, 189th Maintenance Group, Chief Master Sgt. Jonathan Hunter, 189th Command Chief Master Sgt., Chief Master Sgt. Misty McClean, State Command Chief of the Arkansas Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Olen (Chad) Bridges, The Adjutant General of the Arkansas National Guard, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Col. Jay Geaney, 189th Airlift Wing Commander, Col. Kenda Garrett, Director of Staff - Air, Arkansas Joint Force Headquarters, and Lt. Col. Seth Connell, 189th Maintenance Squadron Commander, all pose for a group photo in front of a C-130H at Little Rock AFB on August 13, 2025. Gen. Bridges, 189th AW leadership, and Sen. Cotton met to discuss military operations and budget needs.