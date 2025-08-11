Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Resolute Lobo 2025 [Image 6 of 8]

    Resolute Lobo 2025

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing

    114th Fighter Wing Airmen participated in a UH-60 Black Hawk familiarization and litter carry training during Resolute Lobo. Resolute Lobo is an exercise designed to reinforce the Multi-Capable Airman concept through diverse training options and classes that promote innovation and strengthen the warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:50
    Photo ID: 9254141
    VIRIN: 250807-Z-SJ722-1001
    Resolution: 5547x3698
    Size: 9.37 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Resolute Lobo 2025 [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    114th fighter wing
    south dakota air national guard
    helicopter
    training
    black hawk
    f-16

