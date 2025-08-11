Resolute Lobo 2025

114th Fighter Wing Airmen participated in a UH-60 Black Hawk familiarization and litter carry training during Resolute Lobo. Resolute Lobo is an exercise designed to reinforce the Multi-Capable Airman concept through diverse training options and classes that promote innovation and strengthen the warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)
