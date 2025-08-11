Resolue Lobo 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

114th FIgher Wing Airmen positions a litter inside a UH-60 Black Hawk at the litter carry training during Resolute Lobo. Resolute Lobo is an exercise designed to reinforce the Multi-Capable Airman concept through diverse training options and classes that promote innovation and strengthen the warfighter ethos. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)