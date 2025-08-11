Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D.C. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C. [Image 8 of 8]

    D.C. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Tyrone Williams 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    District of Columbia National Guard soldiers from 273rd Military Police Company conduct access control operations at a Park Police Facility during mobilization on August 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C. During the activation soldiers will provide security, crowd management, perimeter control, logistical and communications support in support of law enforcement.

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 09:47
    Photo ID: 9254082
    VIRIN: 250812-Z-XZ018-1007
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 12.26 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D.C. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C. [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Tyrone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Park Police
    Access Control
    DCNG
    District of Columbia National Guard

