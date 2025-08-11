D.C. Army National Guard Mobilized for Law Enforcement Support within Washington D.C.

District of Columbia National Guard soldiers from 273rd Military Police Company conduct access control operations at a Park Police Facility during mobilization on August 12, 2025 in Washington, D.C. During the activation soldiers will provide security, crowd management, perimeter control, logistical and communications support in support of law enforcement.
