USACE Buffalo District Embraces Building Information Modeling to Modernize Facilities Across Their Life Cycle

A Building Information Modeling render of stone revetments for a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District project at Old Fort Niagara in Porter, New York, to mitigate the effects of shoreline erosion which threatens the historic structure, Buffalo, New York. Using BIM to model projects allows for the full visualization of a construction project that includes exact models of parts and components. (Courtesy photo)