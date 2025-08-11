Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Buffalo District Embraces Building Information Modeling to Modernize Facilities Across Their Life Cycle [Image 3 of 3]

    BUFFALO, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A model of miter gates for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District's Black Rock Lock, which was generated using Building Information Modeling, Buffalo, New York. Using BIM to model projects allows for the full visualization of a construction project that includes exact models of parts and components. (Courtesy photo)

    ERDC
    Buffalo District
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Building Information Modeling

