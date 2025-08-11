Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cpl. Allan Paul Carreon, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts preventative maintenance checks and services during an event in the Truck Rodeo, Aug. 8, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, Korea. The competition tested Soldiers' PMCS abilities to validate their readiness for maneuver at short notice. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)