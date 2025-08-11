Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truck Rodeo [Image 3 of 3]

    Truck Rodeo

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    08.08.2025

    Photo by Spc. Mark Bowman 

    2ID Sustainment Brigade

    Cpl. Allan Paul Carreon, a petroleum supply specialist assigned to Alpha Company, 194th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, conducts preventative maintenance checks and services during an event in the Truck Rodeo, Aug. 8, 2025 at Camp Humphreys, Korea. The competition tested Soldiers' PMCS abilities to validate their readiness for maneuver at short notice. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mark Bowman)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.13.2025 03:29
    Photo ID: 9253870
    VIRIN: 250808-A-BF020-1003
    Resolution: 5055x3166
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
