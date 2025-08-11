Sea Chanters at Navy Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-N-SJ665-1005 WASHINGTON (August 12, 2025) The Navy Band Sea Chanters perform an evening concert at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Navy Band regularly performs concerts throughout the capitol region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)