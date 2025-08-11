Sea Chanters at Navy Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250812-N-SJ665-1004 WASHINGTON (August 12, 2025) Musician 1st Class, David Agee, from Hilton Head, SC, and Musician First Class, Grant Le, from Hanover Park, IL, perform an evening concert with the Navy Band Sea Chanters at the Navy Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Navy Band regularly performs concerts throughout the capitol region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Jesse Saldana/Released)