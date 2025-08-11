Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PMRF Connects With Local Businesses, Government Officials at Governor's Event

    PMRF Connects With Local Businesses, Government Officials at Governor's Event

    PO'IPU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Photo by Jonell Kaohelaulii 

    Pacific Missile Range Facility

    PO'IPU, (August 11, 2025) Left to right: PMRF's Thomas Nizo, Mayor Derek Kawakami and SEL Eddie Ko. The Pacific Missile Range Facility (PMRF) officials attended the Governor's Luncheon event hosted by the Kaua`i Chamber of Commerce. Hawai'i Governor, Josh Green, M.D. provided a briefing on the state's affairs and participated in a Q&A segment to respond to local questions from the audience. As the island’s leading technology employer, PMRF is a proud community leader and continues to establish connections with our local business members and government officials to stay current on county and state policies and continue to be a local resource for education groups, environmental protection and natural resource conservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 21:57
    Photo ID: 9253692
    VIRIN: 250811-N-VU665-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: PO'IPU, HAWAII, US
    This work, PMRF Connects With Local Businesses, Government Officials at Governor's Event, by Jonell Kaohelaulii, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PMRF
    COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT
    NAVY250
    NAVY
    KAUAI

