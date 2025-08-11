PMRF Connects With Local Businesses, Government Officials at Governor's Event

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PO'IPU, (August 11, 2025) Senior Enlisted Leader, Eddie Ko chats with local intern at the Governor's Luncheon event hosted by the Kaua`i Chamber of Commerce. Hawai'i Governor, Josh Green, M.D. provided a briefing on the state's affairs and participated in a Q&A segment to respond to local questions from the audience. As the island’s leading technology employer, PMRF is a proud community leader and continues to establish connections with our local business members and government officials to stay current on county and state policies and continue to be a local resource for education groups, environmental protection and natural resource conservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)