PMRF Connects With Local Businesses, Government Officials at Governor's Event

PO'IPU, (August 11, 2025) Senior Enlisted Leader, Eddie Ko chats with local intern at the Governor's Luncheon event hosted by the Kaua`i Chamber of Commerce. Hawai'i Governor, Josh Green, M.D. provided a briefing on the state's affairs and participated in a Q&A segment to respond to local questions from the audience. As the island’s leading technology employer, PMRF is a proud community leader and continues to establish connections with our local business members and government officials to stay current on county and state policies and continue to be a local resource for education groups, environmental protection and natural resource conservation. (U.S. Navy photo by Public Affairs Officer, Jonell Kaohelauli'i)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 21:57
|Photo ID:
|9253690
|VIRIN:
|250811-N-VU665-1003
|Resolution:
|4436x6650
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|PO'IPU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
