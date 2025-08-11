Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Military vehicles line a staging area Aug. 12, 2025, as Blount Island Command contractors offload the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Operated by Military Sealift Command, the ship returned from prepositioning warfighting equipment in support of geographic commands and regional exercises, including Native Fury in Jordan and Balikatan in the Philippines. Blount Island Command deploys technical advisory and assistance teams worldwide to operationalize equipment, troubleshoot issues, enhance capabilities and sustain readiness in high-stakes environments. The Marine Corps Platform Integration Center’s RFID-based digital tagging system, developed at Blount Island, provides real-time tracking of mission-critical gear during slipway offloads and at forward sites, ensuring commanders have rapid, accurate visibility of assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)