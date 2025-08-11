Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Dustin Senger 

    Blount Island Command

    A Humvee passes an RFID reader while being offloaded from the USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams along a slipway Aug. 12, 2025, at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida. Operated by Military Sealift Command, the ship returned from prepositioning warfighting equipment in support of geographic commands and regional exercises, including Native Fury in Jordan and Balikatan in the Philippines. Blount Island Command deploys technical advisory and assistance teams worldwide to operationalize equipment, troubleshoot issues, enhance capabilities and sustain readiness in high-stakes environments. The Marine Corps Platform Integration Center’s RFID-based digital tagging system, developed at Blount Island, provides real-time tracking of mission-critical gear during slipway offloads and at forward sites, ensuring commanders have rapid, accurate visibility of assets. (Official Marine Corps Photo/Dustin Senger)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 18:14
    Photo ID: 9253339
    VIRIN: 250812-M-BD377-4759
    Resolution: 5865x3910
    Size: 12.87 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams [Image 4 of 4], by Dustin Senger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams
    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams
    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams
    Ship to Shore: Blount Island Command Offloads Gear from USNS Williams

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blount Island Command
    Maritime Prepositioning Ships
    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command
    Marine Corps Maritime Prepositioning Force
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download